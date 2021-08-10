Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC Buys 45 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,053 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Factorial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Facebook in the first quarter worth about $12,300,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Facebook by 2.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 104,548,050 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $30,792,537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,802,398 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its position in Facebook by 34.8% in the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 9,213,078 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,948,108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380,105 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its position in Facebook by 58.4% in the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,662,359 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,667,735,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Facebook by 40.4% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,997,228 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,471,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437,368 shares during the last quarter. 60.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.13, for a total transaction of $25,519,049.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,167 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.83, for a total value of $658,399.61. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,278.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,371,770 shares of company stock worth $809,414,705 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FB traded down $1.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $360.43. 204,413 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,474,043. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $346.54. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $244.13 and a twelve month high of $377.55. The company has a market cap of $1.02 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on Facebook from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Facebook from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Facebook from $414.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $400.85.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

