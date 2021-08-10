Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock Holdings Lifted by GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 829 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15 shares during the quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 25 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,422.00, for a total value of $60,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 464 shares in the company, valued at $1,123,808. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,435.85, for a total transaction of $116,920.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,413,927.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 428,083 shares of company stock worth $217,728,794 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GOOG. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,087.17.

Shares of GOOG traded down $7.83 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2,752.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,380,388. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2,591.86. The company has a market cap of $1.84 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.14. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,406.55 and a fifty-two week high of $2,800.22.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The company had revenue of $61.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.08 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The business’s revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $10.13 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

