Model N (NYSE:MODN) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Model N (NYSE:MODN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.450-$0.470 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.230. The company issued revenue guidance of $192.50 million-$193 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $189.56 million.Model N also updated its FY21 guidance to $0.45-0.47 EPS.

Shares of MODN traded up $3.93 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.52. 8,153 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 269,345. Model N has a 1-year low of $28.98 and a 1-year high of $48.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -57.41 and a beta of 0.98.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.14. Model N had a negative net margin of 12.60% and a negative return on equity of 4.79%. The firm had revenue of $51.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Model N will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

MODN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Model N in a research note on Tuesday. Craig Hallum raised shares of Model N from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Model N in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $50.20.

In other Model N news, SVP Mark Albert Anderson sold 1,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total transaction of $45,796.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 157,097 shares in the company, valued at $5,517,246.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Dave Michaud sold 1,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total transaction of $40,423.12. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 53,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,862,167.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,756 shares of company stock valued at $931,806 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Model N, Inc engages in the provision of revenue management cloud solutions for the life science and technology industries. Its solutions include two complementary suites of software applications: Revenue Management Enterprise and Revenue Management Intelligence. The Revenue Management Enterprise suite serves as the system of record for and automates the execution of revenue management processes such as pricing, contracting and incentive & rebate management.

