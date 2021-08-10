Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) Releases Earnings Results

Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLRB traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.00. 24,596 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,238,067. Cellectar Biosciences has a 52 week low of $1.01 and a 52 week high of $2.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.23. The stock has a market cap of $52.73 million, a P/E ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 1.66.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Cellectar Biosciences in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 target price on shares of Cellectar Biosciences in a research report on Sunday, April 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cellectar Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc, a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead phospholipid drug conjugate (PDC) candidate is CLR 131, which is in Phase II clinical study in patients with relapsed or refractory (R/R) Waldenstrom's macroglobulinemia (WM) and B-cell malignancies; and Phase IIB clinical study in r/r multiple myeloma (MM) patients, as well as Phase I study for various pediatric cancers, R/R head and neck cancers, and R/R MM.

