Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:AVDL traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $7.72. The company had a trading volume of 5,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,579. The company has a current ratio of 26.57, a quick ratio of 26.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $451.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.54 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.47. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $4.83 and a twelve month high of $10.32.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AVDL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is FT218, a formulation of sodium oxybate which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) and cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy.

