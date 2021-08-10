Trinity Capital (OTCMKTS:TRIN) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Trinity Capital (OTCMKTS:TRIN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.62% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Trinity Capital Inc. is an internally managed business development company. It provides debt, including loans and equipment financing, to growth stage companies, including venture-backed companies and companies with institutional equity investors. Trinity Capital Inc. is based in PHOENIX. “

Several other research firms also recently commented on TRIN. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Trinity Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Trinity Capital from $15.50 to $15.75 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Trinity Capital in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.39.

OTCMKTS:TRIN traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.23. The stock had a trading volume of 92,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,098. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $403.46 million and a PE ratio of 11.81. Trinity Capital has a 12 month low of $13.46 and a 12 month high of $15.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Trinity Capital (OTCMKTS:TRIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. Trinity Capital had a net margin of 91.97% and a return on equity of 11.91%. Sell-side analysts expect that Trinity Capital will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Trinity Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Trinity Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Trinity Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $292,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in Trinity Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $313,000. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Trinity Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $476,000. Institutional investors own 20.76% of the company’s stock.

About Trinity Capital

Trinity Capital Inc is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc was founded in 2019 is based in Chandler, Arizona.

