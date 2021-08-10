Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $3.75 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.95% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Ultrapar Participacoes S.A., a major Brazilian industrial group, is one of the largest distributors of liquefied petroleum gas in Brazil and a leading producer of petrochemicals and chemical. Ultrapar is also engaged in the storage and transportation of liquefied petroleum gas and petrochemical and chemical products. (PRESS RELEASE) “

Separately, Citigroup raised Ultrapar Participações from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Shares of Ultrapar Participações stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $3.38. 3,923 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,768,866. Ultrapar Participações has a 1-year low of $2.78 and a 1-year high of $4.74. The company has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.78.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Ultrapar Participações in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. PDS Planning Inc boosted its holdings in Ultrapar Participações by 39.5% in the first quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 15,275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 4,322 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Ultrapar Participações by 20.1% in the first quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 17,456 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,924 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Ultrapar Participações by 157.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,657 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 12,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Ultrapar Participações in the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. 2.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ultrapar Participações Company Profile

Ultrapar ParticipaÃ§Ãµes SA engages in the gas distribution, fuel distribution, chemicals, storage, and drugstores businesses primarily in Brazil, Mexico, Uruguay, Venezuela, other Latin American countries, the United States, Canada, the Far East, Europe, and internationally. Its Gas Distribution segment distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers primarily in the South, Southeast, and Northeast regions of Brazil.

