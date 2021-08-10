DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Stock Position Lifted by Eagle Health Investments LP

Eagle Health Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 147.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,200 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,400 shares during the period. DexCom comprises approximately 5.0% of Eagle Health Investments LP’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Eagle Health Investments LP’s holdings in DexCom were worth $14,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DXCM. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in DexCom by 201.4% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,868,977 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $671,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248,830 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in DexCom by 28.2% in the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,936,502 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,055,349,000 after acquiring an additional 645,568 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in DexCom by 29.8% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,967,829 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $707,218,000 after acquiring an additional 451,362 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new stake in DexCom in the first quarter valued at approximately $91,730,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in DexCom by 22.0% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,288,354 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $463,021,000 after acquiring an additional 232,083 shares during the last quarter. 89.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DXCM stock traded down $12.10 on Tuesday, reaching $505.48. 27,290 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 812,477. DexCom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $305.63 and a 12 month high of $527.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $438.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.28, a PEG ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 5.25, a current ratio of 5.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical device company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.33. DexCom had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 16.17%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DexCom news, insider Andrew K. Balo sold 2,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.87, for a total value of $1,422,253.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick Michael Murphy sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,912 shares of company stock worth $32,307,505 in the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of DexCom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of DexCom in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $438.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of DexCom from $460.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of DexCom in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $500.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $380.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $500.00.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

