The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.090-$1.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.210. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Securities boosted their price objective on The Williams Companies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Argus upgraded The Williams Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on The Williams Companies from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.45.

Get The Williams Companies alerts:

NYSE:WMB traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $25.01. 118,679 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,935,136. The Williams Companies has a twelve month low of $18.26 and a twelve month high of $28.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.39 billion, a PE ratio of 26.34, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.47.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). The Williams Companies had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 12.94%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Williams Companies will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 149.09%.

About The Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Recommended Story: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for The Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.