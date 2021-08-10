Waste Management (LON:WM) Earns “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Waste Management (LON:WM) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, LSE.Co.UK reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on WM. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Waste Management from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 254 ($3.32) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Citigroup restated a neutral rating on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Waste Management to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from GBX 216 ($2.82) to GBX 254 ($3.32) in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Waste Management to a hold rating and raised their target price for the stock from GBX 202 ($2.64) to GBX 254 ($3.32) in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 236.67 ($3.09).

About Waste Management

Waste Management, based in Houston, Texas, is the leading provider of comprehensive waste management environmental services in North America, providing services throughout the United States and Canada. Through its subsidiaries, the Company provides collection, transfer, disposal services, and recycling and resource recovery.

