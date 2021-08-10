Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.71 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Stepan (NYSE:SCL) to post earnings of $1.71 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Stepan’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.03 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.50. Stepan reported earnings per share of $1.56 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Stepan will report full-year earnings of $6.84 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.59 to $7.32. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $7.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.95 to $7.77. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Stepan.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.03). Stepan had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 15.48%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stepan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

In other Stepan news, VP Arthur W. Mergner sold 2,251 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.82, for a total transaction of $301,228.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,954 shares in the company, valued at $3,473,164.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SCL. FMR LLC boosted its position in Stepan by 189.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stepan by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 246,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,387,000 after buying an additional 10,163 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Stepan by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 91,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,885,000 after buying an additional 32,465 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stepan by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 8,043 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $960,000 after buying an additional 2,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Stepan in the fourth quarter worth about $549,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

SCL traded down $0.89 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $117.10. 273 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,625. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $123.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Stepan has a one year low of $105.96 and a one year high of $139.30.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Stepan’s payout ratio is currently 21.48%.

About Stepan

Stepan Co engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty and intermediate chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers a range of surfactant chemicals such as anionic, cationic, nonionic, and amphoteric surfactants.

