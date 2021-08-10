Eagle Ridge Investment Management Purchases 1,838 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Eagle Ridge Investment Management lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 2.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 81,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,838 shares during the quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $10,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 105.8% during the first quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 950.0% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $38,000.

TIP stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $128.90. 106,302 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,214,611. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $123.51 and a 12 month high of $130.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $128.32.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

