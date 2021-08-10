Eagle Ridge Investment Management Acquires 449 Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Eagle Ridge Investment Management boosted its holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 102,159 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $7,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $414,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 5,636 shares of the bank’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $243,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 57.2% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,184 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC boosted its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 66.4% in the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 10,006 shares of the bank’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 3,991 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TD traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $68.05. 72,056 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,782,093. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.11. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12-month low of $42.90 and a 12-month high of $73.85. The stock has a market cap of $123.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The bank reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.65. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 29.12%. The company had revenue of $10.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a $0.6521 dividend. This is a positive change from The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.33%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.70.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

