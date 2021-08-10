Eagle Ridge Investment Management Has $1.99 Million Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Eagle Ridge Investment Management reduced its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $1,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PG. Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the first quarter worth $26,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the second quarter worth $33,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the first quarter worth $41,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 85.3% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

Get The Procter & Gamble alerts:

In other news, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 10,000 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total transaction of $1,440,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Marylynn Fergusonmchugh sold 49,899 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.32, for a total transaction of $7,151,524.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 145,412 shares of company stock valued at $20,531,415 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective (down from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist raised their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.94.

NYSE:PG traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $141.97. The company had a trading volume of 154,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,302,629. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $347.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $137.07. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $121.54 and a twelve month high of $146.92.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $18.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 31.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be issued a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. This is a boost from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.48%.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Recommended Story: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.