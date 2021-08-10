$939.12 Million in Sales Expected for Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) will report $939.12 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Sensata Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $948.00 million and the lowest is $935.10 million. Sensata Technologies reported sales of $788.31 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Sensata Technologies will report full-year sales of $3.82 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.81 billion to $3.84 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $4.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.90 billion to $4.26 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Sensata Technologies.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $992.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $969.11 million. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 19.20%. Sensata Technologies’s revenue was up 72.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sensata Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Sensata Technologies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Sensata Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

In related news, CFO Paul S. Vasington sold 20,488 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.49, for a total value of $1,177,855.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Lynne J. Caljouw sold 6,467 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.49, for a total transaction of $384,721.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,100 shares of company stock valued at $2,291,670 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Sensata Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Sensata Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sensata Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Sensata Technologies by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 918 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

Sensata Technologies stock traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $59.69. 7,807 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,007,150. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.79, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.40. Sensata Technologies has a 52 week low of $39.80 and a 52 week high of $64.80.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment offers pressure sensors, including microfused strain gage, ceramic capacitive, and micro-electromechanical sensors; speed and position sensors, such as magnetic speed and position sensors, and mechanical/electrical control systems; and temperature sensors.

