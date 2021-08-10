CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $14.99 Million

Analysts forecast that CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) will announce sales of $14.99 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for CuriosityStream’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $14.82 million to $15.30 million. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CuriosityStream will report full-year sales of $70.68 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $70.52 million to $70.91 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $123.93 million, with estimates ranging from $111.60 million to $136.05 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow CuriosityStream.

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $9.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.99 million.

Several brokerages have commented on CURI. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of CuriosityStream from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Bank of America lowered shares of CuriosityStream from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CuriosityStream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Barrington Research decreased their price objective on shares of CuriosityStream from $21.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. CuriosityStream has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.67.

CURI traded down $0.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.83. 13,566 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,032,651. The company has a market cap of $642.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.67. CuriosityStream has a 12-month low of $7.44 and a 12-month high of $24.00.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CuriosityStream in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of CuriosityStream in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of CuriosityStream by 95.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CuriosityStream in the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of CuriosityStream by 461.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 4,617 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.84% of the company’s stock.

CuriosityStream Company Profile

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, partner bulk sales, brand partnerships, and content sales.

