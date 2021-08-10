BLink Reaches Market Capitalization of $5.15 Million (BLINK)

BLink (CURRENCY:BLINK) traded 17.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 10th. BLink has a total market cap of $5.15 million and $139,091.00 worth of BLink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BLink has traded 11.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One BLink coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0279 or 0.00000062 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002222 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.21 or 0.00053808 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002499 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00015185 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002224 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $376.80 or 0.00837423 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.07 or 0.00106827 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.68 or 0.00041515 BTC.

About BLink

BLink (BLINK) is a coin. BLink’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 184,346,366 coins. The official message board for BLink is winkfoundation.medium.com . The official website for BLink is blink.wink.org . BLink’s official Twitter account is @blockmasonio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockmason is a world-class developer of blockchain technology, focused on building the foundational base-layer frameworks that support the blockchain revolution. Its first product, the Credit Protocol, is designed to provide a standardized, secure and reliable means for recording and storing mutually-confirmed debt or credit obligations on the blockchain. Lndr, one of the first mobile dApps, leverages the blockchain to allow friends to quickly split bills or record and settle casual debts and IOUs. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BLink should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BLink using one of the exchanges listed above.

