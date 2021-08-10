MEET.ONE One Day Trading Volume Reaches $46,473.00 (MEETONE)

MEET.ONE (CURRENCY:MEETONE) traded 4,514.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 10th. One MEET.ONE coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0197 or 0.00000044 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, MEET.ONE has traded up 3,034% against the U.S. dollar. MEET.ONE has a market capitalization of $37.72 million and $46,473.00 worth of MEET.ONE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002223 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001820 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.41 or 0.00045357 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $73.28 or 0.00162859 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.04 or 0.00146765 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,026.15 or 1.00069888 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002761 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $368.43 or 0.00818830 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

MEET.ONE Coin Profile

MEET.ONE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,913,271,866 coins. MEET.ONE’s official message board is medium.com/@MEET.ONE . MEET.ONE’s official Twitter account is @MeetDotOne and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MEET.ONE is meet.one

According to CryptoCompare, “MEETONE is an EOS block explorer. MEET.ONE is very active in EOS developer community. With product development experience of a hundred million users. Successfully launched the first automated BiOS BOOT process in the community test network. Another feature, Scholar Testnet, was developed by MEET.ONE and other three teams which have been committed to building better EOS Ecology. From Dawn 2.0, we began to provide block producers' technical support for the community. “

Buying and Selling MEET.ONE

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MEET.ONE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MEET.ONE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MEET.ONE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

