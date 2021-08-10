The RealReal’s (REAL) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $35.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 161.39% from the company’s current price.

REAL has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America raised The RealReal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on The RealReal from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on The RealReal from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised The RealReal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on The RealReal from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The RealReal has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.18.

REAL traded down $2.84 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.39. The stock had a trading volume of 275,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,618,565. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.09 and a beta of 3.14. The company has a quick ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The RealReal has a 1-year low of $12.23 and a 1-year high of $30.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.37.

The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $104.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.27 million. The RealReal had a negative return on equity of 85.02% and a negative net margin of 61.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.42) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The RealReal will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Julie Wainwright sold 47,479 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $950,529.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,913,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,318,620.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Arnon Katz sold 3,997 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.38, for a total transaction of $81,458.86. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 218,750 shares in the company, valued at $4,458,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 142,190 shares of company stock valued at $2,606,853. Company insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in The RealReal by 58.7% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 49,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after acquiring an additional 18,404 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in The RealReal by 2.3% in the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,727,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,129,000 after acquiring an additional 38,400 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG boosted its stake in The RealReal by 4.6% in the second quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 262,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,179,000 after acquiring an additional 11,540 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in The RealReal by 11.9% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in The RealReal by 230.6% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 167,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,306,000 after acquiring an additional 116,700 shares during the last quarter. 94.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The RealReal, Inc is an online luxury consignment site, which engages in the consignment of luxury goods across multiple categories, including women’s, men’s, kids, jewelry, watches, home and art. It sells pieces from designers such as Chanel, Christian Louboutin, Gucci, Hermes, Louis Vuitton, Prada, Celine, Jimmy Choo, Burberry, and Valentino.

