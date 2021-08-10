Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Allakos stock traded up $1.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $81.64. 1,871 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 261,007. Allakos has a 52-week low of $75.41 and a 52-week high of $157.98. The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of -22.50 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.05.

Get Allakos alerts:

In related news, CEO Robert Alexander sold 14,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.32, for a total transaction of $1,485,379.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Adam Tomasi sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.62, for a total transaction of $1,832,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 72,711 shares of company stock worth $6,819,013. 34.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Allakos stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) by 62.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,887 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,878 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.10% of Allakos worth $2,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 66.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Allakos in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $76.53 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allakos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Allakos in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Allakos has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.91.

Allakos Company Profile

Allakos, Inc engages in the development of therapeutic antibodies. Its primary product is AK002, a monoclonal antibody used for the treatment of various eosinophil and mast cell related diseases such as eosinophilic gastritis, urticaria, severe allergic conjunctivitis, and indolent systemic mastocytosis.

Recommended Story: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for Allakos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allakos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.