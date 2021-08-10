HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB)

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $43.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 87.53% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, UBS Group began coverage on shares of AnaptysBio in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.50.

AnaptysBio stock traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $22.93. 4,718 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 374,424. The stock has a market capitalization of $627.57 million, a PE ratio of -20.47 and a beta of 0.05. AnaptysBio has a 12 month low of $13.92 and a 12 month high of $35.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.84.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.08. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AnaptysBio will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in AnaptysBio in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,122 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of AnaptysBio during the 1st quarter worth about $81,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AnaptysBio during the 1st quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AnaptysBio during the 2nd quarter worth about $237,000.

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapeutic product candidates for inflammation and immuno-oncology indications. The company's products include Imsidolimab, an IL-36R antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor for the treatment of various dermatological inflammatory diseases; ANB030, an anti-PD-1 agonist antibody program designed to augment PD-1 signaling through ANB030 treatment to suppress T-cell driven human inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, an anti-BTLA modulator antibody applicable to human inflammatory diseases associated with lymphoid and myeloid immune cell dysregulation.

