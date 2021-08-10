Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $142.87 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) to announce $142.87 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Five9’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $128.96 million and the highest is $153.90 million. Five9 posted sales of $112.14 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Five9 will report full-year sales of $568.38 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $520.02 million to $606.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $681.75 million, with estimates ranging from $603.22 million to $787.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Five9.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $143.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.46 million. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 2.67% and a negative net margin of 9.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on FIVN. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Five9 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler cut Five9 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $203.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Five9 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Five9 from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Colliers Securities cut Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $196.90.

In other Five9 news, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 2,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.49, for a total value of $343,965.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Welch sold 10,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.96, for a total value of $1,610,880.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,416,210.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 105,554 shares of company stock worth $17,873,257 in the last 90 days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Five9 by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 738 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC bought a new position in shares of Five9 during the 2nd quarter worth $213,000. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Five9 during the 2nd quarter worth $782,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Five9 by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 189 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank bought a new position in shares of Five9 during the 2nd quarter worth $4,469,000. 86.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ FIVN traded down $1.53 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $198.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 930,001. The business’s 50-day moving average is $184.20. The company has a quick ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75. Five9 has a 1 year low of $107.98 and a 1 year high of $211.68. The stock has a market cap of $13.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -288.28 and a beta of 0.50.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

