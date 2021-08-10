Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) Shares Sold by Eidelman Virant Capital

Eidelman Virant Capital decreased its holdings in shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 136,500 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 55,500 shares during the quarter. BOX makes up approximately 1.4% of Eidelman Virant Capital’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Eidelman Virant Capital’s holdings in BOX were worth $3,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of BOX by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 24,058 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 8,594 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BOX by 70.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 35,769 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 14,838 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in BOX during the 4th quarter valued at about $309,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in BOX by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 188,098 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,395,000 after purchasing an additional 12,099 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of BOX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,609,000. 75.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BOX traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.07. 57,689 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,093,077. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -126.29 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.74. Box, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.07 and a fifty-two week high of $27.41.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $202.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.43 million. BOX had a negative return on equity of 26.17% and a negative net margin of 4.11%. BOX’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Box, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BOX news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $375,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,212,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,334,629. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BOX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of BOX from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of BOX from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of BOX in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of BOX from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.86.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

