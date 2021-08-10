Eidelman Virant Capital Acquires 1,493 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Eidelman Virant Capital grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,433 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares during the quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $2,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 24.2% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 8,114,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581,508 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 125.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,469,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,910,000 after acquiring an additional 2,485,842 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 28.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,353,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,703,000 after acquiring an additional 743,372 shares in the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,868,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,199,000 after acquiring an additional 193,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 55.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,782,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,891,000 after acquiring an additional 989,275 shares in the last quarter.

SCHD stock traded up $0.62 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.12. The company had a trading volume of 31,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,925,805. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.01. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $52.94 and a one year high of $78.41.

