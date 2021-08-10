Eidelman Virant Capital Sells 534 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Eidelman Virant Capital lowered its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 534 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHO. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 6,028.0% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 459,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,582,000 after purchasing an additional 452,098 shares during the last quarter. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV raised its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 160.8% during the first quarter. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV now owns 574,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,456,000 after acquiring an additional 353,971 shares in the last quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 179.8% during the first quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. now owns 398,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,564,000 after acquiring an additional 255,920 shares in the last quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 9.1% during the first quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC now owns 2,707,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,912,000 after acquiring an additional 224,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 7.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,264,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,505,000 after acquiring an additional 219,842 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $51.22. 3,036 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,129,094. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.25. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $51.15 and a 52 week high of $51.57.

