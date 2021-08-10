Eidelman Virant Capital Sells 250 Shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY)

Eidelman Virant Capital cut its stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY) by 5.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital’s holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IYY. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 109.4% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after buying an additional 7,377 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 96.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after buying an additional 7,262 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 93.8% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 1,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballew Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 19,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after buying an additional 9,761 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYY traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $111.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,317. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF has a fifty-two week low of $79.49 and a fifty-two week high of $111.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.29.

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

