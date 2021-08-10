Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Granite Point Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 11.07%.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust stock traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,821. Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a 52 week low of $5.52 and a 52 week high of $15.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.60. The firm has a market cap of $706.48 million, a PE ratio of 34.83 and a beta of 1.53.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.74%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Raymond James raised their price target on Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $13.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. JMP Securities raised their price target on Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.60.

In other Granite Point Mortgage Trust news, CEO John A. Taylor bought 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.21 per share, for a total transaction of $127,890.00. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, its investment portfolio includes 103 commercial real estate loan investments.

