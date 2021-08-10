3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The 3D printing company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $162.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.28 million. 3D Systems had a negative return on equity of 4.51% and a negative net margin of 15.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS.

DDD stock traded up $10.88 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $39.23. 712,689 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,564,233. The firm has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.15 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.69. 3D Systems has a 12 month low of $4.60 and a 12 month high of $56.50.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey A. Graves purchased 4,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.71 per share, for a total transaction of $101,311.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 547,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,524,647.85. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeff Blank sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total value of $219,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,178,920.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,573 shares of company stock worth $821,947 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on DDD. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of 3D Systems in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Craig Hallum raised 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. B. Riley raised their price target on 3D Systems from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet raised 3D Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.57.

3D Systems Company Profile

3D Systems Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of comprehensive three-dimensional printing solutions. It offers a comprehensive range of 3D printers, materials, software, haptic design tools, 3D scanners, and virtual surgical simulators. The company was founded by Charles W. Hull in 1986 and is headquartered in Rock Hill, SC.

