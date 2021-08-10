Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC Acquires 2,330 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,418 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,330 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises about 9.1% of Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $9,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VTV. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 6.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,639,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,107,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521,766 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,529,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,567,341,000 after buying an additional 875,180 shares during the period. Betterment LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 7.9% during the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 11,730,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,542,034,000 after buying an additional 861,284 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 8.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,621,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,815,000 after buying an additional 731,578 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 33.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,655,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,797 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $141.00. 47,653 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,943,905. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $100.68 and a 52 week high of $142.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.51.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

