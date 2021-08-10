Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.85-$2.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.76. The company issued revenue guidance of $425-$445 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $406.62 million.Halozyme Therapeutics also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.850-$2.000 EPS.

HALO traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $41.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,123,832. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $25.17 and a 52 week high of $56.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.68. The company has a current ratio of 8.77, a quick ratio of 8.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.61. The firm has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.71 and a beta of 1.44.

Get Halozyme Therapeutics alerts:

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.19. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 174.48% and a net margin of 49.23%. The business had revenue of $136.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 147.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Halozyme Therapeutics will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Halozyme Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet cut Halozyme Therapeutics from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a neutral rating and set a $48.00 price objective (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $51.67.

In related news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 40,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total value of $1,842,395.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total value of $2,298,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 587,160 shares in the company, valued at $26,991,745.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 140,315 shares of company stock worth $6,123,896. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.