Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.60-3.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.44. The company issued revenue guidance of $800-830 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $760.46 million.Helios Technologies also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.600-$3.800 EPS.

NASDAQ:HLIO traded up $4.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $84.35. 2,319 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,697. Helios Technologies has a one year low of $35.40 and a one year high of $82.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $76.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.78 and a beta of 1.17.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.34. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The business had revenue of $223.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. Helios Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 87.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Helios Technologies will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Monday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. Helios Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 16.07%.

HLIO has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Helios Technologies from a c+ rating to a b+ rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Helios Technologies from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Helios Technologies from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Helios Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 19th.

Helios Technologies, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of motion control and electronic controls technology for diverse end markets, including construction, material handling, agriculture, energy, recreational vehicles, marine, health and wellness. It operates through the Hydraulics and Electronics segments.

