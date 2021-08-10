GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $8.61

GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.61 and last traded at $8.65, with a volume of 17462 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.07.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of GoHealth from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Truist reduced their price objective on shares of GoHealth from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of GoHealth from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of GoHealth from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GoHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. GoHealth currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.45.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 3.22. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion and a P/E ratio of -26.21.

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). GoHealth had a negative net margin of 2.70% and a positive return on equity of 13.15%. The company had revenue of $204.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.41 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that GoHealth, Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Shane E. Cruz sold 62,500 shares of GoHealth stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total transaction of $702,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 155,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,746,055.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 33.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GoHealth during the 1st quarter worth approximately $129,000. Seelaus Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in GoHealth in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $137,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in GoHealth in the 1st quarter worth approximately $139,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in GoHealth by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in GoHealth in the 1st quarter worth approximately $157,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.67% of the company’s stock.

GoHealth Company Profile

GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareÂInternal; MedicareÂExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherÂInternal; and Individual and Family Plans and OtherÂExternal.

