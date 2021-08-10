Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) Stock Price Down 14.5%

Shares of Stereotaxis, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) dropped 14.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.69 and last traded at $7.76. Approximately 14,204 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 396,531 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.08.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on STXS shares. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of Stereotaxis from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stereotaxis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective (up from $9.00) on shares of Stereotaxis in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

The company has a market cap of $556.60 million, a P/E ratio of -90.79 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Stereotaxis had a negative net margin of 21.04% and a negative return on equity of 17.73%. The business had revenue of $8.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.50 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Stereotaxis, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STXS. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stereotaxis during the 1st quarter valued at $132,000. Redmile Group LLC raised its position in Stereotaxis by 4.5% in the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 3,241,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,784,000 after purchasing an additional 138,276 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Stereotaxis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $596,000. Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its holdings in Stereotaxis by 26.1% in the first quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Stereotaxis during the 1st quarter worth about $2,062,000. 57.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stereotaxis, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets robotic magnetic navigation (RMN) systems for use in hospital's interventional surgical suite to improve the treatment of arrhythmias and coronary artery disease in the United States and internationally. Its RMN systems include the Genesis RMN and Niobe systems, which enable physicians to complete complex interventional procedures by providing image-guided delivery of catheters and guidewires through the blood vessels and chambers of the heart to treatment sites.

