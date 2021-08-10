AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) Shares Down 9.1%

AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR) shares traded down 9.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $19.42 and last traded at $19.49. 8,462 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 298,461 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.43.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of AlloVir from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AlloVir from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of AlloVir from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.25.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion and a PE ratio of -7.66.

AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.14). Research analysts expect that AlloVir, Inc. will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in AlloVir in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in AlloVir by 82.6% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in AlloVir by 260.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,707 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in AlloVir in the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of AlloVir by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.40% of the company’s stock.

AlloVir Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALVR)

Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is Viralym-M, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, and human herpesvirus 6.

