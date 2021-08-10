Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) Sets New 12-Month High at $44.31

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (TSE:RCH) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$44.31 and last traded at C$44.02, with a volume of 44300 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$43.82.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RCH. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Richelieu Hardware from C$43.50 to C$44.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Richelieu Hardware from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. TD Securities raised their target price on Richelieu Hardware from C$44.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Richelieu Hardware from C$43.50 to C$44.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th.

Get Richelieu Hardware alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.21. The firm has a market cap of C$2.46 billion and a PE ratio of 21.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$41.92.

Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 8th. The company reported C$0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.45 by C$0.21. The business had revenue of C$371.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$338.40 million. Research analysts predict that Richelieu Hardware Ltd. will post 1.8708669 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 21st. Richelieu Hardware’s dividend payout ratio is 13.61%.

In related news, Senior Officer Guy Grenier sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.28, for a total transaction of C$123,840.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,078,586.95.

Richelieu Hardware Company Profile (TSE:RCH)

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. manufactures, imports, and distributes specialty hardware and complementary products in North America. The company's principal product categories include furniture, glass and building decorative and functional hardware, lighting systems, finishing and decorating products, ergonomic workstation components, kitchen and closet storage solutions, sliding door systems, decorative and functional panels, high-pressure laminates, and floor protection products.

Recommended Story: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Richelieu Hardware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Richelieu Hardware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.