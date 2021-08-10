Eidelman Virant Capital Takes Position in Acacia Research Co. (NASDAQ:ACTG)

Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new stake in shares of Acacia Research Co. (NASDAQ:ACTG) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 258,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,737,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of Acacia Research during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Acacia Research by 126.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,627 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 5,942 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acacia Research during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acacia Research during the 1st quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Acacia Research during the 1st quarter valued at $98,000. 60.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Acacia Research news, CFO Richard Jay Rosenstein sold 9,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.51, for a total value of $52,896.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 76,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $423,719. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Marc W. Booth sold 5,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.10, for a total value of $36,044.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 185,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,130,744.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Acacia Research from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

Shares of ACTG stock traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $5.98. 1,138 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 791,755. The company has a market capitalization of $296.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.54 and a beta of 0.51. Acacia Research Co. has a one year low of $3.06 and a one year high of $9.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.01.

Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The business services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.80 million for the quarter. Acacia Research had a negative return on equity of 24.48% and a negative net margin of 201.72%.

About Acacia Research

Acacia Research Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, intends to acquire undervalued businesses primarily in technology, life sciences, industrial, and financial services segments in the United States. The company also invests in intellectual property and related absolute return assets, as well as engages in the licensing and enforcement of patented technologies.

