Eidelman Virant Capital Buys Shares of 30,000 Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU)

Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new stake in shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 30,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,109,000. Eidelman Virant Capital owned 0.06% of Cohu as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Cohu during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Cohu by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cohu by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 28,458 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cohu during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cohu during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. 79.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director William Bendush sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total transaction of $350,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 52,348 shares in the company, valued at $1,835,320.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey D. Jones sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.46, for a total transaction of $709,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 264,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,377,113.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,000 shares of company stock worth $1,235,500 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on COHU shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Cohu in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Cohu from $70.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of Cohu from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Cohu from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.00.

Shares of NASDAQ COHU traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 634,128. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.74. Cohu, Inc. has a one year low of $15.73 and a one year high of $51.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.78.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.17. Cohu had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 17.97%. Research analysts anticipate that Cohu, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

Cohu Company Profile

Cohu, Inc engages in the provision of back-end semiconductor equipment and services. It offers test and handling capital equipment, interface products, and related services to the semiconductor and electronics manufacturing industries. It operates through the Semiconductor Test and Inspection; and Printed Circuit Board Test segments.

