Eidelman Virant Capital Buys New Position in Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE)

Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new stake in Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 62,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $793,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in INSE. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Inspired Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Inspired Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,084,000. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Inspired Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Inspired Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $502,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Inspired Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,165,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Inspired Entertainment alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Inspired Entertainment in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Inspired Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. B. Riley assumed coverage on Inspired Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on Inspired Entertainment in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on Inspired Entertainment from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Inspired Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.30.

In other news, major shareholder Evan Wainhouse Davis sold 6,217,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total transaction of $57,513,059.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 20.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:INSE traded down $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.25. 242 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 175,261. Inspired Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.78 and a 1-year high of $13.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $261.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.62 and a beta of 1.48.

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $22.80 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Inspired Entertainment, Inc. will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

Inspired Entertainment Company Profile

Inspired Entertainment, Inc, a business-to-business gaming technology company, supplies virtual sports and server based gaming (SBG) products to regulated lottery, betting, and gaming operators worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Gaming, Virtual Sports, Interactive, and Leisure. The Gaming segment supplies gaming terminals and software to betting offices, casinos, gaming halls, and adult gaming centers; a portfolio of games through its digital terminals under the Centurion and Super Hot Fruits names; and traditional casino games, such as roulette, blackjack, and numbers games.

See Also: Growth and Income Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INSE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE).

Receive News & Ratings for Inspired Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspired Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.