BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.74 Billion

Equities analysts expect BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) to post sales of $3.74 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for BorgWarner’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.74 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.75 billion. BorgWarner reported sales of $2.53 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 47.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that BorgWarner will report full year sales of $15.35 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $14.97 billion to $15.51 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $16.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.55 billion to $17.51 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover BorgWarner.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.28. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 5.49%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 163.5% on a year-over-year basis.

BWA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on BorgWarner from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays cut their price objective on BorgWarner from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on BorgWarner from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on BorgWarner from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.93.

In other news, VP Brady D. Ericson sold 13,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.99, for a total transaction of $684,030.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,587,522.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.22, for a total value of $248,490.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 127,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,066,889.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,909 shares of company stock valued at $2,373,833 over the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BWA. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in BorgWarner in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Credit Agricole S A increased its stake in BorgWarner by 160.2% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 674 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in BorgWarner in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in BorgWarner in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 89.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BWA traded down $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $45.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,175,323. BorgWarner has a 12-month low of $34.30 and a 12-month high of $55.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 24.64%.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

