Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) released its earnings results on Sunday. The basic materials company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of APD stock opened at $275.75 on Tuesday. Air Products and Chemicals has a 12 month low of $245.75 and a 12 month high of $327.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.44, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $292.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.60%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on APD shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $310.00 target price (up previously from $295.00) on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, HSBC lowered their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $269.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.41.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global and Corporate and Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

Featured Article: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.