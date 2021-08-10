Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.87 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.87 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Strategic Education’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.80 and the highest is $0.92. Strategic Education reported earnings of $1.18 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 26.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Strategic Education will report full-year earnings of $5.20 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.15 to $5.23. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.50 to $6.02. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Strategic Education.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The health services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.01). Strategic Education had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 7.82%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price target (down previously from $103.00) on shares of Strategic Education in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Strategic Education from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Truist decreased their price target on Strategic Education from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Strategic Education in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Strategic Education presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.80.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 2,055.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 431 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Strategic Education by 147.3% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian purchased a new position in shares of Strategic Education in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Strategic Education during the 1st quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Strategic Education by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,602 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

STRA traded down $1.08 on Tuesday, hitting $75.16. 2,910 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 254,255. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 39.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.44. Strategic Education has a fifty-two week low of $69.25 and a fifty-two week high of $125.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.93%.

About Strategic Education

Strategic Education, Inc engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. The Strayer University segment includes programs offered through the Jack Welch Management Institute. The company was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

