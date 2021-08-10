BOLT (BOLT) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $83,899.00

BOLT (CURRENCY:BOLT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 10th. One BOLT coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0047 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, BOLT has traded 8.9% higher against the dollar. BOLT has a market capitalization of $4.70 million and $83,899.00 worth of BOLT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002221 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.19 or 0.00053712 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002502 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00015091 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002222 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $380.41 or 0.00844581 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.15 or 0.00106899 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.70 or 0.00041516 BTC.

About BOLT

BOLT is a coin. BOLT’s total supply is 995,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 991,283,100 coins. BOLT’s official website is www.bolt-token.global . BOLT’s official Twitter account is @Bolt_Global . The official message board for BOLT is medium.com/bolt-global

According to CryptoCompare, “Bolt was founded in 2017 to give underbanked/unbanked users in emerging markets access to aggregated digital information and entertainment – mobile only, data bandwidth friendly. BOLT is an existing, mobile-focused video content platform centered on delivering live (e.g. Live TV, Live Sports) and Trendy video highlights (5min in duration per clip) to emerging markets that are constrained by bandwidth. Today, there are users streaming the service on web and Android (iOS releasing soon). Bolt is currently live in Malaysia, Indonesia, Bangladesh, and Kenya via telcos and globally via Google Play and Fortumo. “

Buying and Selling BOLT

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOLT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOLT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BOLT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

