Nexo Market Capitalization Reaches $1.10 Billion (NEXO)

Nexo (CURRENCY:NEXO) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 10th. Over the last week, Nexo has traded 14.5% higher against the US dollar. Nexo has a total market cap of $1.10 billion and $11.38 million worth of Nexo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nexo coin can now be bought for $1.96 or 0.00004342 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002221 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.19 or 0.00053712 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002502 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00015091 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002222 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $380.41 or 0.00844581 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.15 or 0.00106899 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.70 or 0.00041516 BTC.

Nexo Coin Profile

Nexo (CRYPTO:NEXO) is a coin. Its launch date was April 29th, 2018. Nexo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 560,000,011 coins. The Reddit community for Nexo is /r/nexo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nexo’s official website is nexo.io . Nexo’s official message board is medium.com/nexo . Nexo’s official Twitter account is @NexoFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NEXO token is a utility token for the NEXO exchange. It is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. The NEXO platform allows users to lend and request loans backed by cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling Nexo

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nexo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nexo using one of the exchanges listed above.

