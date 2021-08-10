Fruth Investment Management Makes New Investment in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Fruth Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 18,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,806,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lifted its position in Eaton by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 5,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 3,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 5,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. 70.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total value of $358,785.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 6,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.56, for a total value of $937,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,161 shares in the company, valued at $3,980,716.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,260 shares of company stock valued at $2,431,526 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ETN. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Eaton from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Eaton from $148.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Eaton from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Eaton from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on Eaton from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Eaton has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.82.

NYSE:ETN traded up $3.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $166.91. 22,928 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,005,821. Eaton Co. plc has a 52-week low of $96.24 and a 52-week high of $164.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $66.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.14.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.15. Eaton had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 9.86%. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. Eaton’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.70%.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

