McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) to report $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for McAfee’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.33. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that McAfee will report full year earnings of $1.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.47. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.24 to $1.59. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover McAfee.

Get McAfee alerts:

MCFE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of McAfee from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of McAfee from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of McAfee from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of McAfee from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of McAfee from $30.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.79.

Shares of NASDAQ MCFE traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $28.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 985,436. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.70. McAfee has a one year low of $14.80 and a one year high of $32.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.31 billion and a PE ratio of 21.69.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $4.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. McAfee’s payout ratio is 34.85%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of McAfee in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of McAfee in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of McAfee by 251.4% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 2,011 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in McAfee by 37.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of McAfee in the 1st quarter worth $109,000. 29.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McAfee Company Profile

McAfee Corp. provides various integrated security, privacy, and trust solutions to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and governments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Enterprise. Its security technologies enable home users and businesses to stay ahead of the wave of fileless attacks, viruses, malware, and other online threats.

See Also: Growth and Income Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on McAfee (MCFE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for McAfee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McAfee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.