GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Decreases Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC cut its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,986 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 491 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NEE. McAdam LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 3,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 12,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 10,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEE stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.55. 106,104 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,147,783. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.79 and a fifty-two week high of $87.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $157.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.36.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.44.

In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total transaction of $892,420.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,046 shares in the company, valued at $7,125,117.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 6,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $517,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 123,339 shares in the company, valued at $9,250,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,151 shares of company stock worth $1,417,136 over the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

