Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.17.

Separately, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Senseonics in a research report on Tuesday.

In related news, CEO Timothy T. Goodnow sold 380,710 shares of Senseonics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.60, for a total transaction of $1,370,556.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,211,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,761,709.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Mukul Jain sold 100,000 shares of Senseonics stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.94, for a total transaction of $194,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,725,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,346,761.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 941,949 shares of company stock worth $2,825,303 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SENS. Masters Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Senseonics by 369.0% in the first quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 9,380,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,765,000 after buying an additional 7,380,649 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Senseonics by 101.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,637,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,883,000 after buying an additional 2,834,433 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Senseonics by 319.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,616,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,269,000 after buying an additional 1,231,301 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Senseonics by 97.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,365,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,243,000 after buying an additional 1,168,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Senseonics during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,079,000. 16.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SENS traded down $0.26 on Tuesday, hitting $2.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 324,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,467,684. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 0.50. Senseonics has a 12 month low of $0.35 and a 12 month high of $5.56.

Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.40). As a group, research analysts forecast that Senseonics will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Senseonics Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's products include Eversense and Eversense XL, which are implantable CGM systems to measure glucose levels in people with diabetes through an under-the-skin sensor, a removable and rechargeable smart transmitter, and a convenient app for real-time diabetes monitoring and management for a period of up to 90 and 180 days.

