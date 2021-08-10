Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CATB) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CATB) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of CATB traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.35. 14,316 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,031,516. The company has a market capitalization of $31.50 million, a P/E ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.62. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $8.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.91.

CATB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.50.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is QLS-215, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of plasma kallikrein that is in preclinical development for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, a rare, debilitating and potentially life-threatening disease.

