Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Director Sells $1,530,000.00 in Stock

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Director Robert F. Spoerry sold 1,000 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,530.00, for a total value of $1,530,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Robert F. Spoerry also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 4th, Robert F. Spoerry sold 1,000 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,500.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00.

Shares of NYSE:MTD traded down $3.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,520.61. The company had a trading volume of 2,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,386. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $35.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.00. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12-month low of $926.88 and a 12-month high of $1,535.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,401.72.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.46. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 263.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 32.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd raised its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 120.0% in the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 22 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 24 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. 84.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MTD. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,303.00 to $1,455.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,195.71.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

