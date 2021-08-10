Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) CEO Sells $384,945.00 in Stock

Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 2,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $384,945.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Garmin stock traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $165.97. The stock had a trading volume of 4,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 668,579. The company’s fifty day moving average is $148.52. Garmin Ltd. has a 1-year low of $91.84 and a 1-year high of $166.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.92 billion, a PE ratio of 27.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.00.
Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.45. Garmin had a return on equity of 21.68% and a net margin of 24.36%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renasant Bank increased its position in shares of Garmin by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 3,222 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Garmin by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,537 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Garmin by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 289 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of Garmin by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,993 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Garmin by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 735 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. 49.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Garmin from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Garmin from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Garmin from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America cut Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.14.
Garmin Company Profile
Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.
