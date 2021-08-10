Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) CEO Sells $384,945.00 in Stock

Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 2,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $384,945.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Garmin stock traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $165.97. The stock had a trading volume of 4,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 668,579. The company’s fifty day moving average is $148.52. Garmin Ltd. has a 1-year low of $91.84 and a 1-year high of $166.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.92 billion, a PE ratio of 27.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.00.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.45. Garmin had a return on equity of 21.68% and a net margin of 24.36%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.14%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renasant Bank increased its position in shares of Garmin by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 3,222 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Garmin by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,537 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Garmin by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 289 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of Garmin by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,993 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Garmin by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 735 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. 49.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Garmin from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Garmin from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Garmin from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America cut Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.14.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

